Orangeburg man robbed of wallet, pushed from vehicle
alert

OCSO illustration
LARRY HARDY/T&D FILES

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg man said he was robbed of his wallet at gunpoint and then pushed out of a vehicle around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man told deputies that he’d asked his ex-girlfriend to take him to the store to buy cigarettes.

She arrived at the Bamberg Road motel where he was staying with two men in the backseat of her vehicle.

Once they pulled out of the parking lot, one of the backseat passengers allegedly grabbed the man by his neck and held a gun to his head.

The man said the car turned right at Bamberg Road and then Cordova Road.

The man claims the men stole his wallet and pushed him from the vehicle. He also alleges a man pointed a gun at him then fired into the air.

He tried to get help by flagging down vehicles and knocking on doors. When that didn’t work, he walked to the motel and called for help.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a trailer containing 20 bags of mortar that was parked at the Orangeburg County School District’s office on Founders Court. The theft was reported Wednesday.

The value of the trailer and mortar is $2,000.

• On Wednesday, someone stole a grey and black motorcycle from a Cameron Road yard.

The 2020 Yamaha MT-03 motorcycle has orange trim and red rims.

It is valued at $5,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

