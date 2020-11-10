Orangeburg man robbed at gunpoint

An Orangeburg man was able to escape from two people who robbed him at gunpoint on Monday night, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The man said he was driving on Frazier Lane near Cannon Bridge Road around 9 p.m. Monday when he had to pull over because a white Toyota four-door vehicle stopped next to him. The Toyota contained two males and two females.

One of the Toyota’s passengers exited the vehicle and smashed the Orangeburg man’s passenger side rear window, the report said.

The driver of the Toyota then opened the Orangeburg man’s car door, placed a gun to his side and said, "Give me the money. I know you have money."

The Orangeburg man drove away with the Toyota following.

The Orangeburg man said the Toyota then blocked his way.

The people in the Toyota pulled him out of his vehicle, fought him and stole his wallet, which contained about $500, according to the report.

The Orangeburg man said his attackers had guns and said they would shoot him, but he escaped and hid in a wooded area.

He then walked to his sister's residence, where he called 911.

The Orangeburg man did not have any injuries and did not need medical attention, the incident report states.

