Orangeburg man reports theft of $100,000 in jewelry

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man reported Wednesday that someone broke into his Laughing Gull Drive home and stole over $100,000 in jewelry.

The jewelry was kept in a Louis Vuitton bag inside of a suitcase in his bedroom closet, according to an incident report.

The stolen jewelry includes a tiger-eye ring, a black diamond bracelet, a sapphire ankle bracelet, a sapphire bracelet, a sapphire ring, a cognac diamond ring, a black diamond ring, a large black dog tag and chain, a gold diamond, a 4-karat diamond pinky ring, a gold Rolex watch with a black face and a silver Apple watch.

Another man who lives at the residence reported that someone stole $150 in one dollar bills that he’d kept in a jar.

The value of the stolen items is $100,525.

In other reports:

• Someone stole catalytic converters from five vehicles belonging to the S.C. Department of Transportation at 1728 Charleston Highway in Orangeburg. An employee discovered the theft Wednesday.

The theft was recorded on surveillance video.