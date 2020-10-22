 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg man reports person firing weapon
0 comments
alert

Orangeburg man reports person firing weapon

{{featured_button_text}}
OCSO logo

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Bozard Road resident reported that someone was riding down the street and firing a weapon on Wednesday night, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

It’s the eighth time it’s happened, he said.

The man’s daughter also heard someone knocking on the window to their home just before 10 p.m., the report said.

The man collected seven shell casings before deputies arrived.

In another report, someone stole a black, 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol from an unlocked vehicle on Percheron Street sometime after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The gun is valued at $450.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillcrest crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News