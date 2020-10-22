Orangeburg man reports person firing weapon

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Bozard Road resident reported that someone was riding down the street and firing a weapon on Wednesday night, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

It’s the eighth time it’s happened, he said.

The man’s daughter also heard someone knocking on the window to their home just before 10 p.m., the report said.

The man collected seven shell casings before deputies arrived.

In another report, someone stole a black, 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol from an unlocked vehicle on Percheron Street sometime after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The gun is valued at $450.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.