Orangeburg man removed from roof after 8 hours

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 19-year-old was removed from the roof of a home after eight hours, according to an ODPS incident report.

ODPS received a call at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday about a man with a gun on the roof of a Spring Valley Circle home.

When officers arrived, the man was pacing back and forth on the roof while yelling, the report said. For safety purposes, officers cleared everyone from the residence.

Officers claimed the man talked in circles and, at one point, stated he’d only speak to a white officer.

The man first denied having a firearm, but “finally abruptly admitted he was carrying a firearm,” the report said.

Officers asked him to throw the gun to the ground. He removed the weapon from the pocket of his hoodie and complied, the report said.

A female officer attempted to get the man to come down from the roof.

After she spoke, the man allegedly said, “You have a sweet voice.”

The officer claims the man told her the same type of voice put him on the roof.

He told the officer that he wanted to come down, but he was scared, the report said.

The officer assured him that he’d be OK if he came down and spoke to her.

Instead, the man entered a window, grabbed a blanket and told the officers that it was safer if he slept on the roof.

He went to sleep.

The mobile crisis unit arrived shortly before 5 a.m.

Members of the crisis unit were able to reach the man’s mother, who agreed to come to the scene and try to get her son to come down, the report said.

Around 6 a.m., the man allegedly got up and began yelling that he was the Messiah and wanted officers to shoot him.

A captain called for the Special Response Team to come to the scene. The team included two fire engines and Orangeburg County EMS. They remained on standby at the Church of Christ on Columbia Road.

Just before 8 a.m., the team took over the scene. Less than 10 minutes later, SRT members entered the house and were able to extract the man from the home without incident.

Officers visited the home earlier Wednesday when the man allegedly fired a gun in the air, but he ran into a wooded area.

An officer issued a citation to the man for discharging a firearm in the city limits.

EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

