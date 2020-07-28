Orangeburg man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 41-year-old Orangeburg man has admitted to driving the truck that killed a pedestrian.

Dwayne Tierre Irick, of 212 Harvey Lane, pleaded guilty on July 8 to involuntary manslaughter.

The S.C. Highway Patrol originally charged Irick with reckless homicide.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Irick to four years in prison, suspended to 30 months of probation.

Irick’s charge stems from a Jan. 24, 2019 collision which resulted in the death of Chawn Jamison, 42, of Kappa Kastle Lane, Orangeburg.

Irick lost control of his 1993 Ford Ranger truck as it exited one of the bays at Lil Zo’s car wash at 428 Russell Street.

Jamison was in the parking lot when he was struck by Irick’s truck.

In other guilty pleas:

• Mark Michael Smith, 58, of 826 John C. Calhoun Drive Unit 113, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary and two counts of grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Dickson sentenced him to eight years in prison, suspended to four years of probation.