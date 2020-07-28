Orangeburg man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

A 41-year-old Orangeburg man has admitted to driving the truck that killed a pedestrian.
Dwayne Tierre Irick, of 212 Harvey Lane, pleaded guilty on July 8 to involuntary manslaughter.
The S.C. Highway Patrol originally charged Irick with reckless homicide.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Irick to four years in prison, suspended to 30 months of probation.
Irick’s charge stems from a Jan. 24, 2019 collision which resulted in the death of Chawn Jamison, 42, of Kappa Kastle Lane, Orangeburg.
Irick lost control of his 1993 Ford Ranger truck as it exited one of the bays at Lil Zo’s car wash at 428 Russell Street.
Jamison was in the parking lot when he was struck by Irick’s truck.
In other guilty pleas:
• Mark Michael Smith, 58, of 826 John C. Calhoun Drive Unit 113, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary and two counts of grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to eight years in prison, suspended to four years of probation.
Dickson also ordered Smith to take his medication, comply with recommendations in a drug treatment program and be taken into custody, pending a hearing, if he fails to do so.
Smith’s charges stem from multiple incidents.
On March 19, 2018, Smith stole a Snap-on diagnostic scanner valued at $4,500. He was charged with second-degree burglary in an Oct. 10, 2018 incident.
On Sept. 10, 2019, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged him with grand larceny after he stole a 2003 gold Chevrolet Silverado.
• Larry Treymone Hampton, 20, of 250 Smith Street, Bowman, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
The offense occurred on Oct. 23, 2019.
Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison or a $100 fine.
• Skylar Samuel Herrin, 26, of 350 Culler Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of narcotics.
The offense occurred on March 9, 2019.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Iquan Deandre Collier, 18, of 151 Newton Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary and second-degree violent burglary.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years.
He gave Collier credit for having already served 324 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
The offenses occurred on August 2019.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: grand larceny, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and violent second-degree burglary.
A charge of first-degree burglary is pending, according to online court records.
• Ryan John Mullaney, 30, of 7364 Five Chop Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
The offense took place on Jan. 21, 2020.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Amy Carol Collins, 38, of 505 N. Magnolia Street, Summerville, pleaded guilty to a Dorchester County forgery charge and an Orangeburg County charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
Dickson sentenced her to six months in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He gave Collins credit for having already served 34 days in jail.
As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two charges of unlawful neglect of a child.
The Orangeburg County offense took placed on Dec. 26, 2019 and the Dorchester County offense occurred on Dec. 13, 2018.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
