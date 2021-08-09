Orangeburg man pleads guilty in shooting; co-defendant in 2019 death awaiting trial

An Orangeburg man will serve two decades in prison in the 2019 shooting death of 68-year-old Bobby Scott Huggins.

James “Snoop” Albert Whaley Jr., 27, of Alether Street, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on July 21 as part of a plea agreement. A grand jury indicted Whaley on his original charge of murder.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Whaley to 20 years in prison, but gave him credit for having already served more than two years at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

As part of Whaley’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

A murder charge remains pending for Whaley’s co-defendant, Tyekiva Harvin, 20, of the Orangeburg and Wedgefield areas.

Harvin is accused of entering Huggins’ apartment and using a hammer to strike him on the head around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2019, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident reports and warrants.

Huggins then got up and walked to the front room of the apartment where Whaley shot him three times: in the chest, back and left upper thigh.

