An Orangeburg man released from prison on drug charges has been arrested again after a vehicle chase, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
“He hasn’t learned anything from more than two years in prison,” Ravenell said. “He’ll most likely have more time to think about it with all of these charges.”
Kamal Morton, 26, was originally being sought on charges of manufacturing or possessing ecstasy, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The Orangeburg man is further charged with possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, trafficking heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Morton was being sought after Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant at his home on Dec. 19.
During that search, investigators allegedly located a stash of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, crack cocaine, marijuana and Xanax that had an estimated street value of $15,000, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
A loaded .45-caliber handgun, cash, digital scales and plastic bags were also found, according to the sheriff’s office.
Then on Tuesday around noon, investigators attempted to initiate a traffic stop after spotting Morton driving away from the residence.
Morton allegedly started a vehicle chase through the residential area between Russell Street and Belleville Road.
Morton was taken into custody after fleeing on foot.
Investigators surrounded a home, demanding he come out.
When investigators informed the homeowner of why Morton was being sought, she wanted her home searched “because she didn’t want her grandchildren” who were present to find anything harmful to them, according to the incident report.
Searching a bathroom, investigators located a black bag that allegedly contained cash, heroin, Molly, ecstasy and Xanax, a tablet used for anxiety when obtained legally through a prescription.
Plastic bags of heroin and marijuana were allegedly found in a toilet.
Tuesday’s street value tally on the narcotics comes out to just over $7,600, according to the sheriff.
During Morton’s appearance on Wednesday, the court was informed that during the vehicle pursuit the Russell Street man allegedly abandoned his vehicle for it to travel on unguided.
“He didn’t care about anyone except himself,” Ravenell said. “That car could have hit a child or crashed into a residence. But did that matter to him?”
Bond was denied and deferred to circuit court.
Morton pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges in 2016 for which he served nearly three years in prison. He was released last year.
