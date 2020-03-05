Orangeburg man missing since Monday

A 40-year-old Orangeburg man who depends on daily medication has been missing since March 2.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jacob Austin Marion of Whitman Street.

His mother called law enforcement around 6 p.m. Tuesday to report that she hadn’t seen her son since 5 a.m. the previous day. He lives in a cottage in her backyard.

It is uncommon for him to skip doses of his medication, according an incident report.

He was last seen wearing khaki cargo pants, a green or black shirt and a black sweater.

He stands 5 feet 7 inches and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

He also has a goatee and mustache. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on Jacob Austin Marion, they are asked to contact Detective Danny Brightwell at 803-533-4106 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers will remain anonymous.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

