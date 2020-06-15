Orangeburg man killed outside club; second person shot in chest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg man was shot and killed outside a club where people wanted to fight him, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Jamel Antwan “Ban Man” Ellison, 31, of 1396 Hill Drive, died at the Regional Medical Center on Sunday morning.

In addition, a 29-year-old Cottageville man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Koast 2 Koast Bar & Lounge on Old Edisto Drive, according to the report.

When deputies got to the scene, they saw the Cottageville man lying face down on the ground with a female over him telling him to breathe.

EMS stabilized the Cottageville man and transported him to the Regional Medical Center.

Meanwhile, someone transported Ellison to the hospital in a Chevrolet Tahoe. He had a gunshot wound to the head.

A passenger in the Tahoe said various people began to fight Ellison while he was inside the club, the report states.

They went outside to leave the club, but more people began to fight Ellison and someone shot him, the passenger said.