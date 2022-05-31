Orangeburg man killed, car stolen

Someone killed a 44-year-old Orangeburg man and fled the scene in his car, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Risheen Israel Pender died of gunshot wounds, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Someone reported a shooting at Pender’s Ashland Drive home at 3 a.m. Sunday. Pender’s 2006 black Ford Crown Victoria was stolen immediately after the shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Pender in a neighbor’s yard.

He was “still conscious and alert” when deputies arrived, despite having multiple gunshot wounds “from his chest to pelvic region,” the report said.

A deputy immediately began to render first aid to try to stop the bleeding while Orangeburg County EMS was on the way to the scene.

EMS transported Pender from the scene to the Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

