Orangeburg man in prison for shooting at man

Dickson sentenced him to 42 months in prison.

• Tony Lamonte Antley Jr., 30, of 208 Kim Street, Lot 72, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

• Kristina McMillion, 33, of 180 Whaley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base.

Dickson sentenced her to six months in prison and gave her credit for having already spent 87 days in jail.

• De Lonzo Shawntrell Felder, 28, of 520 B Buckley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Dickson sentenced him to time served.

He also ordered Felder to complete a batterer’s treatment program within the next nine months or be found in contempt.

• Royce Albert Carson, 65, of 223 Poppy Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10.

Dickson sentenced him to time served.