Orangeburg man in prison for shooting at man

An Orangeburg man is serving prison time after admitting he shot at a man 12 times.
Last month, Guyron Tyquan Garner, 23, of 947 Mill Street, pleaded guilty to forgery and first-degree assault and battery.
The two charges are unrelated.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 10 years in prison. After he serves seven years, the remainder of the sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.
Dickson gave Garner credit for having already served 371 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center and sentenced him to time served for the forgery charge.
The assault and battery charge stems from an April 25, 2019 dispute Garner had with a 60-year-old man. The man wasn’t injured.
Investigators originally charged Garner with attempted murder.
In other recent guilty pleas:
• Charlene A. Johnson, 36, of 2400 Waites Drive, Columbia, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
Dickson sentenced her to time served.
• Joseph Dean Dyches, 38, of 1102 Hodson Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base, 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams.
Dickson sentenced him to 42 months in prison.
• Tony Lamonte Antley Jr., 30, of 208 Kim Street, Lot 72, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
• Kristina McMillion, 33, of 180 Whaley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base.
Dickson sentenced her to six months in prison and gave her credit for having already spent 87 days in jail.
• De Lonzo Shawntrell Felder, 28, of 520 B Buckley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
He also ordered Felder to complete a batterer’s treatment program within the next nine months or be found in contempt.
• Royce Albert Carson, 65, of 223 Poppy Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Kimberly Dawn Jennings, 45, of 108 Cherry Grove Lane, Cross, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence, with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10.
Dickson sentenced her to time served.
