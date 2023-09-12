A 52-year-old Orangeburg man is in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of Stephanie Ann Robinson.

West Frederick, of 920 Carson Street, entered his guilty plea before Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Frederick was originally charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead.

Taylor sentenced him to 26 years in prison and gave him credit for having already served 1,796 days – or just over five years – in jail.

Robinson, of Mels Court, was found dead next to an Oldsmobile around 5 a.m. on June 9, 2018.

She’d suffered head trauma and was bleeding from her ear.

A neighbor reported hearing a gunshot, but didn’t see anyone outside, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

In other recent guilty pleas:

Frankie Lee Dash, 57, of 198 Armstrong Terrace, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.

Taylor sentenced him to 82 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

Jerome Makel Ellison, 20, of 175 B Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

Taylor sentenced him to one day in jail and gave him credit for time served.

Ellison’s charges of reckless driving and violation of beginner’s permit were dismissed.

Jawhan Devontay Fuller, 28, of 114 Illustrious Way, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery, although he was originally charged with attempted murder.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison. Because Fuller had already spent one day in jail, the term was suspended to three years of probation.

Latoiyah Zha’keyah Renea Garner, 20, of 956 Woodbine Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect of a child.

Taylor sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years. Because she’d already served one day in jail, her term was suspended to two years of probation.

Garner’s charge of third or subsequent offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI, and three counts of malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less were dismissed at her preliminary hearing.

Her charge of child passenger restraint system violation was dropped.

Donna Marie Elizabeth Isaacs, 40, of 1007 Old Black Oak Road, Moncks Corner, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery, no dollar amount given.

Taylor sentenced her to two years in prison. Because she’d already served three days in jail, the remainder of her term was suspended to two years of probation.

Taylor also ordered her to pay restitution.

March James Jr., 35, of 1095 Spring Plains Road, Cross, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol and first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

Taylor ordered James to pay a $100 fine within 30 days or report to jail for 90 days.

James’ charge of possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony was dismissed.

Quinton Lamar Clark, 32, of 566 Selena Circle, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug, although he was originally charged with first-offense manufacturing/distributing narcotic drugs.

Circuit Judge Perry H. Gravely sentenced him to three years in prison. Because Clark had already spent one day in jail, the term was suspended to two years of probation.