A 59-year-old Orangeburg man has been identified as the person killed by an SUV on Whittaker Parkway on Saturday night.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday for Reginald Caldwell of Chitwood Street, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

Caldwell’s body was discovered Monday morning by someone who was walking along Whittaker Parkway, Fogle said. The pedestrian happened to look over and spotted Caldwell in a ditch.

Isaiah Singleton, 34, of Orangeburg has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

Singleton was allegedly traveling north on Whittaker Parkway when his 2006 Toyota Rav4 traveled off the right side of the road and collided with Caldwell.

He allegedly left the scene of the collision.

The case remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.