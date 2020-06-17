Orangeburg man: Gunman popped up in back seat, robbed me

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man claims that a man and woman kidnapped and robbed him around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The Orangeburg man said he and the woman left a Citadel Road hotel in the woman’s vehicle. They were riding in the front seat.

The Orangeburg man told the woman he heard a noise coming from the back of her vehicle, but she claimed she didn’t hear it.

The Orangeburg man looked back and saw an unknown man pointing a gun at him from the backseat.

The unknown man demanded everything the Orangeburg man had. The female parked in the median of Old Saint Matthews Road and took the Orangeburg man’s $70, a debit card and Apple iPhone XR.

The female and unknown man let the Orangeburg man out of the vehicle. They later returned, held a gun to the Orangeburg man’s head and forced him into the vehicle, the report states.

They then forced him to withdraw money from his bank.

In other, unrelated incident reports:

• A Rowesville woman alleges a friend stole her 2002 white Chevrolet Trailblazer on Tuesday.