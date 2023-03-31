An Orangeburg County jury found 43-year-old Kareem Wallace of Orangeburg guilty of unlawful neglect of a child, according to 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.

The jury deliberated four hours before reaching a verdict.

At sentencing, the state requested that Wallace be given the maximum sentence of ten years.

Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith instead sentenced Wallace to six years, suspended on the service of two years of active imprisonment with 30 months of probation to follow.

On Aug. 28, 2018, Wallace’s girlfriend, Angel Prince, picked him up at 5:30 a.m. after he completed his night shift at work.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., Prince left to take another child to school, leaving Wallace to care for their 3-month-old baby girl.

Wallace reports he brought the infant into the bedroom and fell asleep.

When he awoke to the child crying, he claims he picked the child up by her left arm and took her into the kitchen to make a bottle, according to the solicitor’s office.

When the child’s mother returned home, the child was crying inconsolably and her arm was limp.

Wallace denied knowledge of any injury to the child.

The mother immediately took the child to the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg. Medical staff suspected child abuse and transported the infant to Prisma Children’s Hospital in Columbia to be treated by a forensic nurse practitioner.

They discovered that the child had a fracture in one arm, a broken collarbone and two fractures on one leg. The child suffered metaphyseal corner fractures, which are indicative of non-accidental injuries caused by twisting or jerking and vigorous shaking, and most importantly child abuse, according to the solicitor’s office.

At sentencing, Griffith explained he felt this incident was a “one off,” right before sentencing Wallace to two years of prison, according to the solicitor’s office.

Pascoe refused to comment on Griffith’s sentence. Regarding Griffith’s “one off” statement, Pascoe said, “Judge Griffith and I see child abuse very differently. For me, one is too many.”

Lead prosecutor Catherine Hunter stated, “This defenseless 3-month old baby didn’t deserve what happened to her. It is heartbreaking. I am very grateful for the medical staff who treated her and the Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office for their hard work on this difficult case.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Solicitor Catherine Hunter with Assistant Solicitor Mark Hinds.

Pascoe thanked Sergeant Detective Lakeisha Gilliard and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation of this case.