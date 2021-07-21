Orangeburg man guilty of trying to kill officers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Wilson’s office, “James jumped out of the stolen car and ran down a footpath on the Riverwalk before jumping into the brush and waiting in the ditch for the officers to approach. Once James was spotted by the officers, he began firing at them with a stolen pistol. Both officers were able to return fire, but each received non-fatal gunshot wounds.”

James was arrested in a wooded area with a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson at his feet. James had also been shot, according to Wilson’s office.

Further investigation revealed the car James was driving was stolen during a carjacking in Orangeburg on May 14, 2017. The serial number of the firearm had been burned in an attempt to obliterate it, but it was determined that the gun had been stolen during the theft of a Jeep in Orangeburg on May 15, 2017.

A ballistics examination of the firearm matched it to the fired bullet recovered from an officer’s bulletproof vest and to a May 16, 2017, shooting incident in Orangeburg.

Federal law prohibits James from possessing firearms and ammunition based upon an April 2017 conviction in Orangeburg for third-degree burglary.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced James under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to two years of probation.