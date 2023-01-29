Orangeburg man guilty of trying to defraud lottery

An Orangeburg man is serving a probation term after he admitted to burglary and trying to defraud the S.C. Education Lottery.

Leander Sledge Jones, 37, of 1018 Fairfield Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to intent to defraud lottery, resisting arrest and three counts of second-degree non-violent burglary.

During a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

She gave Jones credit for having already served 350 days in jail.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• DeLonzo Shawntrell Felder, 30, of 1344 Springdale Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence and two counts of second-degree non-violent burglary.

Goodstein sentenced him to nine years in prison. She gave him credit for having already served 689 days in jail.

She also ordered Felder to obtain his GED.

• Dayan Khalid Fogle, 18, of 113 Harbison Circle, Columbia, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed 90 days, suspended to 18 months of probation. She also ordered him to obtain his GED.

• Tito Ramon James, 48, of 118 Rapp Lane, Springfield, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in minor personal injury.

Goodstein sentenced him to jail for 34 days and gave him credit for having already served that time there.

James was originally charged with hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury, but pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in minor personal injury instead.

Prosecutors dismissed James’ charge of second-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended due to driving under the influence.

• Monte Campbell Jones, 43, of 962 Shilly Road, Denmark, pleaded guilty to breach of trust valued more than $10,000.

Goodstein sentenced him to seven years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

She also ordered Jones to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Kelvin Frederick Lucas, 52, of 620 Riggs Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to 18 months of probation.

• Letrell Devonte Mazyck, 23, of 620 Walter Court, St. Stephen, pleaded guilty to transportation of stolen nonferrous metals.

Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed two years, suspended to two years of probation.

She gave Mazyck credit for having already served two days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Mazyck’s charges of petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less, possession of tools capable of being used in a crime and injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals damage value less than $5,000.

• Wesley Antwan Donta Mintz, 33, of 703 Malibu Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Mintz was originally charged with first-offense manufacturing methamphetamine but pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of methamphetamine instead.

Goodstein sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She also ordered him to obtain his GED, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Kenneth Paul Mizell, 61, of 185 Clark Lane, Dorchester, pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $10,000 or more.

Goodstein sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered Mizell to pay restitution, complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and to attend either Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous three times a week.

• David Matthew Perry, 38, of 155 Jimbo Drive, Adams Run, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more.

Goodstein sentenced Perry to seven years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

She also ordered Perry to undergo substance abuse counseling and gave him credit for having already served four days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Perry’s charges of conspiracy, first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and chop shop.