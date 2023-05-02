An Orangeburg man recently pleaded guilty to traffic and property crimes.

Kevin Devon Green, 37, of Green Street, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in property damage, first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and second-degree domestic violence.

He was originally charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, but pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence instead.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he served five days, the balance of his sentence would be suspended to two years of probation.

She gave him credit for having already served five days.

She also ordered Green to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

His charge of malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 was dismissed.

In other recent pleas at the Orangeburg County Courthouse:

• Andre L. Gulley, 31, of 7391 Five Chop Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence, first-offense unlawful possession of a pistol, first-offense possession of a scheduled drug and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Murphy sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Gulley’s charges of filing false police report of a felony violation and first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana were dismissed.

• Katedra Latuanda Hayward, 29, of 377 Threson Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary.

Murphy sentenced her to 61 days in jail and gave her credit for time served.

• Louis Lukendrick Lee, 39, of 1242 Honey Suckle Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

She ordered Lee to obtain his GED, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Murphy also ordered him to complete anger management.

• Omar Moore, 51, of 1219 Ashley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery, third-degree domestic violence and malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less.

Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he serves 55 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to two years of probation.

She ordered Moore to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Moore’s charges of strong-arm robbery, public disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less were dismissed.

• Ramon Charles Otey, 36, of 2180 Pineridge Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary.

Murphy sentenced him to 10 years, provided that after he served 268 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to three years of probation. She gave him credit for having already served his jail time.

She also ordered Otey to pay restitution and complete substance abuse counseling.

• James Allen Pelzer, 57, of 196 Viceroy Road, Bowman, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

Pelzer was originally charged with pointing and presenting a firearm but pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery instead.

Murphy sentenced him to two years in prison, provided that after he served three days, the remainder of his term would be suspended to one year of probation

She gave Pelzer credit for having already served his jail time.

She ordered him to obtain his GED, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Latrenda Profit, 24, of 7375 Five Chop Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Profit was originally charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, but pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence instead.

Murphy sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to probation for two years.

She also ordered Profit to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.