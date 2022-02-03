Orangeburg man guilty of theft, drug charges

An Orangeburg man is in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

Deshaun Anthony Ryan, 46, of 335 Jamison Avenue, pleaded guilty to the following Calhoun County charges: two counts of breaking into motor vehicles and one count of financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less in six-month period.

He also pleaded guilty to the Orangeburg County charges of trafficking in MDMA, first-offense possession of less than one gram of cocaine base and lottery fraud.

During a recent term of court, Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Ryan to five years in prison. Ryan was given credit for having already served 287 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: six counts of breaking into motor vehicles, five counts of petit larceny with enhancement, two counts of first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and one count each of first-offense possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, financial transaction card theft, unlawful carrying of a pistol, third or subsequent offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and financial transaction card fraud valued less than $500 in a six-month period with enhancement.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Jonathan Lee Green, 30, of 930 Boulevard Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

Green faced an additional charge of assaulting a police officer, but prosecutors dismissed the charge as part of his plea agreement.

• Ikeem Ty’Rik Fredrick, 23, of 163 Eaglewood Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Fredrick credit for serving two days in jail.

Dickson stipulated that Fredrick’s probation term may end early upon his completion of college.

Fredrick originally faced the charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, but he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance instead.

He faced a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol, but prosecutors dismissed that charge due to lack of evidence. Fredrick has a concealed weapon permit.

• Terell Deshawn Goldsmith, 28, of 2062 Muriel Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Goldsmith credit for having already served one day in jail. He also ordered Goldsmith to complete a domestic violence intervention program.

Goldsmith is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.

A warrant charged Goldsmith with second-degree domestic violence, but he pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence instead.

• Rashawn Marquise Thompson, 27, of 231 Bamberg Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dickson ordered him to pay a $100 fine and all court fees by March 15 or report to prison for six months.

Dickson gave Thompson credit for having already served one day in jail.

