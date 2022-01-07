Orangeburg man guilty of strong-arm robbery

A 21-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery in an Oct. 22, 2018 incident.

Kelvin Salvalias Amaker III, of 5738 North Road, pleaded guilty during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed four years, suspended to two years of probation.

She gave him credit him for having already served two days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

A warrant charged Amaker with armed robbery, but he pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery instead.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Anthony T. Shivers, 37, of 2361 Bass Drive, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .16 or higher; first-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI, and hit-and-run causing property damage.

Goodstein sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

She gave him credit for having already served one day in jail.

She ordered Shivers to undergo random drug/alcohol testing, complete substance abuse counseling and work 29 days of public service employment.

• Jerva Jerome Wright, 62, of 6955 Norway Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery valued less than $10,000.

Goodstein sentenced Wright to one day in jail and gave him credit for time served.

As part of Wright’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed five additional counts of forgery valued less than $10,000.

• Shaquill Virnita Williams, 33, of 351 Shady Grove Road, Bowman, pleaded guilty to three counts of intent to defraud lottery tickets.

Goodstein sentenced her to three years in prison.

She also ordered Williams to undergo substance abuse counseling.

Goodstein recommends Williams be housed in the Alcohol Treatment Unit.

As part of Williams’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a shoplifting charge.

• James Palmer, 38, of 1453 Hebron Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to third-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration less than .10; second-offense driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI, and hit-and-run involving property damage.

Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison and a fine of $3,800. After he serves 10 months and pays the fine, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.

Goodstein ordered Palmer to undergo substance abuse counseling and random drug/alcohol testing.

• Aaron Collins Jackson, 55, of 2332 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of crack cocaine and first-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Goodstein sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She gave Jackson credit for having already served one day in jail.

Goodstein also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and to participate in Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous twice a week, if needed.

As part of Jackson’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed charges of first-offense possession of narcotics and first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

