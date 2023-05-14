Christopher Antonio Adams, 36, of 1804 Middleton Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to shoplifting with enhancement and malicious injury to real property value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

During a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced Adams to five years in prison. After he serves three years, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to probation for two years.

Heath gave Adams credit for having already served 199 days in jail.

He also ordered Adams to complete substance abuse counseling.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Alex Chris Bookert Jr., 33, of 128 Rivelon Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

He was originally charged with second-degree domestic violence, but pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence instead.

Taylor sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to two years of probation.

• Kassandra D. Brown, 30, of 744 Bennett Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

She was originally charged with first-degree assault and battery, but pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery instead.

Taylor sentenced her to three years in prison, provided that after she served five days, the remainder of her term would be suspended to two years of probation.

He gave her credit for having already served her jail time.

He ordered her to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Jovona Patrise Capers, 41, of 390 Threson Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced her to 90 days in jail, provided that after she served one day, the remainder of her term would be suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Capers credit for having already served one day in jail.

• William Preston Rickenbaker III, 43, of 723 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced him to 30 days in jail, provided that after he serves five days, the remainder of his sentence is suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

His charge of third-degree domestic violence was dismissed.

• Forrest Shane Robertson, 43, of 1601 Green Pond Highway, Walterboro, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Ike Terrell Rutledge, 39, of 4326 Purdue Drive, North Charleston, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced him to 118 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Hayley Renee Smith, 25, of 114 Hatchery Hill Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to use of vehicle with intent to deprive owner.

Murphy sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She ordered Smith to obtain her GED and enroll with S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation or Job Corps.

• Stewart Devvon Wetstone, 28, of 131 Abe Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

He was originally charged with first-offense possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, but pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance instead.

Murphy sentenced him to seven days in jail and gave him credit for time served.