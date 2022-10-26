Orangeburg man guilty of shooting wife, her sister

A 56-year-old Orangeburg man is serving a 10-year prison term for shooting his wife in the neck and her sister in the hand.

During a recent term of court, Marion Kenneth Hampton, of 102 Sonic Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence, first-degree degree assault and battery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Hampton was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature instead.

Circuit Judge Roger M. Young sentenced Hampton 10 years in prison, giving him credit for having already served 899 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He also ordered Hampton to complete a batterer’s treatment program.

Hampton’s wife told Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies that she and her sister were lying in bed at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2020.

Hampton came home, stormed into the bedroom and started to argue, an incident report states. He demanded to know where his wife and her sister had been all day.

Hampton began to scream and yell after his wife told him that they had been home all day.

Hampton pulled out a revolver and shot his wife in the neck.

She put her arms up to defend herself, and Hampton fired again and a bullet went through her left palm.

The woman’s sister screamed and tried to defend her and Hampton fired again. A bullet grazed the woman’s sister on her left thumb.

Hampton’s first-degree domestic violence charge stems from an April 10, 2019 incident. He was on bond for that offense when he shot his wife and her sister.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Brandy Elicia Anderson, 44, of 3770 Bochette Boulevard, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense distribution of methamphetamine.

Young sentenced her to 37 days in jail and gave her credit for time served.

• Ashley Nicole Armstrong, 30, of 108 Hatchery Hill Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-offense possession of cocaine and one count each of first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Young sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

As part of her probation term, Armstrong is required to complete inpatient substance abuse treatment and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: first-offense possession of a controlled substance, use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive owner, first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine/cocaine base, grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, reckless driving, malicious injury to real property valued $2,000 or less and two counts of third or subsequent offense driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence.

• Samuel Clark Boone, 60, of 176 Bethlehem Circle, Leesville, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of cocaine base.

Young sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

He also ordered Boone to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Ketrone Devontea Bradley, 26, of 1527 Reeves Branch Road, Branchville, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in minor personal injury, possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, obtaining signature under false pretenses valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less.

Young sentenced him to 191 days in prison and gave him credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-offense driving without a license.

• Andrew Lennard Brown, 41, of 522 Boltin Avenue, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light, first-offense possession of cocaine and first-offense DUI less than .10.

Brown was originally charged with second-offense DUI less than .10 but he pleaded guilty to first-offense DUI less than .10 instead.

Young sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he serves 90 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Brown credit for having already served two days in jail.