Orangeburg man guilty of shooting at vehicle

An Orangeburg man admitted on Thursday that he shot at a vehicle carrying three people during an April 30, 2020 incident.

Dameion Shyquyoahus Bowman, 22, of 842 Bleakly Street, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 10 years in prison. After he serves nine months, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to probation for five years.

Dickson gave Bowman credit for having already served 111 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He also stipulated that Bowman’s probation term may end after two-and-a-half years upon the recommendation of his probation officer.

Dickson ordered him to pay restitution to one of his accusers.

As part of Bowman’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A grand jury indicted Bowman on his original charges of three counts of attempted murder, but Bowman pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature instead.