Orangeburg man guilty of shooting at vehicle

An Orangeburg man admitted on Thursday that he shot at a vehicle carrying three people during an April 30, 2020 incident.
Dameion Shyquyoahus Bowman, 22, of 842 Bleakly Street, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 10 years in prison. After he serves nine months, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to probation for five years.
Dickson gave Bowman credit for having already served 111 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
He also stipulated that Bowman’s probation term may end after two-and-a-half years upon the recommendation of his probation officer.
Dickson ordered him to pay restitution to one of his accusers.
As part of Bowman’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
A grand jury indicted Bowman on his original charges of three counts of attempted murder, but Bowman pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature instead.
During the April 30, 2020 incident, a man and his teen siblings were in an unfamiliar area of Cannon Bridge Road just after midnight when a man, later identified as Bowman, approached them, according to an incident report.
After a brief conversation, Bowman began firing a handgun, the report said.
The man and his siblings sped off toward Orangeburg and claimed that Bowman pursued them.
When the vehicles reached Edisto Drive, Bowman went in another direction, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
No one was injured during the incident, but there were bullet holes on the passenger’s side of the victims’ vehicle, the incident report states.
In other recent guilty pleas:
• Willie Deran Irick, 50, of 351 Cemetery Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He gave Irick credit for having already served three days in jail.
Dickson said Irick’s probation term may end after 30 months, on the recommendation of his probation officers.
He ordered Irick to complete substance abuse counseling and treatment and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
Irick took money from Edisto Wash and Go on March 15, 2020.
As part of Irick’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of safecracking and malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
• William Antonio Worley, 41, of 2435 Lodge Highway, Smoaks, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking into motor vehicles.
Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He stipulated that Worley’s probation term may end after one year upon paying restitution.
As part of Worley’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two counts of grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
