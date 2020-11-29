 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg man guilty of sex crime; guilty plea draws 12-year prison sentence
0 comments
alert top story

Orangeburg man guilty of sex crime; guilty plea draws 12-year prison sentence

{{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg man who admitted he sexually touched a girl is now serving a 12-year prison sentence.

Larry Dornell Brown, 39, of 1691 Ambrose St., pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14 years of age.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 12 years in prison last month.

Dickson gave Brown credit for having already served 999 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. That includes the time when he was out on $250,000 bond with electronic monitoring and a strict curfew.

A grand jury indicted Brown on his original charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Christmas Day 2017, a mother noticed that her daughter appeared to be in pain, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

When she asked her daughter why she was hurting, the daughter was reluctant to say but eventually claimed that Brown had been touching on her when she spent the night at another house on Dec. 23.

The mother called law enforcement to report what her daughter told her.

Deputies escorted the mother and her daughter to the Regional Medical Center so the daughter could receive treatment.

Brown is not eligible for parole or early release.

Larry Brown

Larry Brown

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillcrest crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News