Orangeburg man guilty of reckless homicide; 25-year-old woman died in Aug. crash

A 36-year-old Orangeburg man is going to prison for three years after a crash that took the life of a passenger in his vehicle.

Willie Laquadia Donta Guinyard of Percheron Drive pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and first-offense possession of cocaine.

He entered his guilty pleas before Circuit Judge Maite Murphy on Dec. 17.

Murphy sentenced him to two three-year terms in prison. He’s serving those terms concurrently, not one after the other.

He was given credit for having already served 97 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The Aug. 4, 2020 crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Antonia Shakese Fludd of Seawright Street.

Fludd was a passenger in the 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Guinyard on Belleville Road. The Explorer ran off the road and overturned.

Fludd was not wearing a seatbelt when she was ejected from the Explorer, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

Warrants originally charged Guinyard with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, second-offense possession of cocaine and second-offense driving under suspension.