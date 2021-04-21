Orangeburg man guilty of possession of stolen vehicle

Goodstein sentenced her to the Orangeburg County Detention Center for five days and gave her credit for time served.

As part of Geohagan’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charges of second-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base and shoplifting with enhancement.

• Shanetta Monique Powers, 31, of 345 Wade Court, Columbia, pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery.

Goodstein sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

She gave Powers credit for having already served 64 days in jail.

She also ordered Powers to pay restitution, attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps if needed and follow all mental health treatment recommendations.

Goodstein stipulated that Powers’ probation term may end early once she pays restitution.

• Deadra Deshell Gooding, 31, of 305 Saxton Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second or subsequent offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

Goodstein sentenced her to one year in prison, suspended to six months of probation.