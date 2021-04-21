Orangeburg man guilty of possession of stolen vehicle

An Orangeburg man is serving three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.
Jeffery Lee Jones, 30, of 145 Fortune Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty before Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein earlier this month.
She sentenced Jones to seven years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
She gave him credit for having already served 52 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Indictments accused Jones of fleeing from police on Feb. 10, 2020.
In a separate incident, he was in possession of a stolen orange Kubota 4x4 RTV on Oct. 12, 2020.
In other recent guilty pleas:
• Matthew Craig Strock, 44, of 143 Crossover Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to three counts of forgery valued less than $10,000 each.
Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two additional counts of forgery valued less than $10,000.
• Jessica Nicole Geohagan, 29, of 127 Rutherford Road, Lexington, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance, specifically Xanax.
Goodstein sentenced her to the Orangeburg County Detention Center for five days and gave her credit for time served.
As part of Geohagan’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charges of second-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base and shoplifting with enhancement.
• Shanetta Monique Powers, 31, of 345 Wade Court, Columbia, pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery.
Goodstein sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
She gave Powers credit for having already served 64 days in jail.
She also ordered Powers to pay restitution, attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps if needed and follow all mental health treatment recommendations.
Goodstein stipulated that Powers’ probation term may end early once she pays restitution.
• Deadra Deshell Gooding, 31, of 305 Saxton Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second or subsequent offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.
Goodstein sentenced her to one year in prison, suspended to six months of probation.
She ordered Gooding to complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing, attend Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous twice a week and be under curfew for 60 days.
• Teon Quentin Holman, 38, of 2135 Camden Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Goodstein sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
She also ordered him to complete a batterer’s treatment program, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
Holman is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Charles Edward Felder, 71, of 1790 Fuller Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence with less than .10 blood alcohol concentration.
Goodstein sentenced him to three days in jail and gave him credit for time served.
A grand jury indicted Felder on his original charge of second-offense driving under the influence with less than .10 blood alcohol concentration, but he pleaded to the first-offense driving under the influence with less than .10 blood alcohol concentration instead.
As part of Felder’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of transporting alcohol with a broken seal in a vehicle.
