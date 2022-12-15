Orangeburg man guilty of pointing and presenting firearm

A 28-year-old Orangeburg man originally accused of fleeing police, crashing into a building and then pistol-whipping a woman has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Benjamin Silvanus Carr, of 1492 Cordova Road, pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm, malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

He was originally charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, but he pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm instead.

During a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor sentenced Carr to three years in prison. After he serves 277 days, the remainder of his sentence is suspended to three years of probation.

Taylor gave Carr credit for having already served 277 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Carr also faced charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and attempted murder.

A magistrate judge dismissed those charges during Carr’s preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors dismissed Carr’s other charges of armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a firearm and petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Stuart Adgerson, 47, of 252 Wilkinson Liberty Street Apt. 6, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Circuit Judge Diane S. Goodstein sentenced him to prison for one year, suspended to one year of probation.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana within close proximity of a school.

• Shaun Butler, 44, of 372 St. Paul Street Ste. 8, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for having already spent 686 days there.

Prosecutors dismissed Butler’s charges of first-degree assault and battery and attempted murder.

• Quinnshaun Larnel Fogle, 28, of 217 Avocado Drive, Santee, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail or a $200 fine.

Prosecutors dismissed Fogle’s charges of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.

• Krystal Renee Hamlet, 34, of 1815 Dozier Mallett Road, Manning, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.

Goodstein sentenced her to two days in jail and gave her credit for having already served that time there.

Prosecutors dismissed Hamlet’s charge of habitual traffic offender status.

• Dylan James Hinton, 42, of 9411 Neeses Highway, Springfield, pleaded guilty to second-offense DUI less than .10 and second-offense DUS, license not suspended for DUI.

Goodstein sentenced him to two days in jail and gave him credit for having already served that time there.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of child endangerment.

• Austin Richard Humphrey, 23, of 118 Cavalier Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered him to obtain his GED, complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing, finish anger management counseling and comply with a plan by the S.C. Department of Social Services.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of unlawful conduct toward a child.

• Kendrell Devontae Jacques, 30, of 126 Newfield Court, Elloree, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Jacques originally faced the charge of second-degree domestic violence, but pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence instead.

Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.

She gave him credit for having already served eight days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of trespassing.

• Yolanda Somia Jenkins, 23, of 103 Representative Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.

Goodstein sentenced her to one day in jail and gave her credit for having already served her time there.