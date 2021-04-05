Orangeburg man guilty of pointing a gun at a person

A 21-year-old Orangeburg man is serving two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm at a person.
Jeffrey Michael Joseph Jones, of 436 Lombardi Court, pleaded guilty to the charge before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson in March.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.
He also ordered Jones to continue his education and not to have any contact with his accuser.
A restitution hearing will be held at a later time.
His indictment accuses him of striking a man in the head with a gun on Aug. 30, 2020.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of first-degree assault and battery, but Jones pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm at a person instead.
In other guilty pleas:
• Eddie Nathaniel Lee, 18, of 1032 Sulton Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to 30 months of probation.
He also ordered Lee to obtain his GED, attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps and compete an anger management program.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence instead.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Lee’s charge of violating a pending custody order by taking a child under age 16 from the legal custodian.
• Edrick Lamont Willis, 24, of 325 Canal Road, Bowman, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
As part of Willis’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
• Jamar Denzel Saxon, 21, of 310 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10.
Dickson ordered him to pay a $400 fine by June 18 or report to the Orangeburg County Detention Center for 30 days.
• Jay’Darius Tre’Quan Risher, 20, of 321 Yorkshire Drive, Smoaks, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed two years, suspended to 18 months of probation.
He gave Risher credit for having already served two days in jail.
As part of Risher’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.