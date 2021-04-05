Orangeburg man guilty of pointing a gun at a person

A 21-year-old Orangeburg man is serving two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm at a person.

Jeffrey Michael Joseph Jones, of 436 Lombardi Court, pleaded guilty to the charge before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson in March.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.

He also ordered Jones to continue his education and not to have any contact with his accuser.

A restitution hearing will be held at a later time.

His indictment accuses him of striking a man in the head with a gun on Aug. 30, 2020.

A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of first-degree assault and battery, but Jones pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm at a person instead.

In other guilty pleas:

• Eddie Nathaniel Lee, 18, of 1032 Sulton Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to 30 months of probation.