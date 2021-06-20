Orangeburg man guilty of hit-and-run charges

Brian Roy Macgregor, 45, of 2068 Muriel Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run with minor personal injury and hit-and-run involving property damage.
Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended to one year of probation in late May.
She also ordered him to pay restitution, stipulating that his probation may end upon full payment.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Macgregor’s charge of failing to give information and render aid in the Jan. 1, 2021 incident.
In other recent guilty pleas:
• Antonio Kareem Jacques, 40, of 517 Cedar Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.
Goodstein sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
She gave him credit for having already served 21 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and attend Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous twice weekly.
A grand jury indicted Jacques on his original charge of first-offense trafficking in 11.3 grams of MDMA, but he pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug instead.
• Donshay Sherod Abraham, 29, of 133 Omega Court, Santee, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
She ordered Abraham to obtain his GED and successfully complete a batterer’s treatment program.
Abraham is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Dorian James Talib Bodrick, 27, of 138 Progressive Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol, first-offense possession of cocaine and first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Goodstein sentenced him to 18 months in prison and revoked his current probation term.
She gave Bodrick credit for having already served 106 days in jail.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of malicious injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals damage of less than $5,000 and two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol.
• Eckquan Luis Rice, 25, of 226 Aultman Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to habitual traffic offender, first-offense possession with intent to distribute MDMA and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed 21 days and gave him credit for time served.
She also ordered him to obtain his GED and attend AA and NA twice weekly.
As part of Rice’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of second or subsequent possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
A grand jury indicted Rice on his original charge of trafficking in 10 grams of MDMA, but he pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute MDMA instead.
