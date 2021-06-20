Orangeburg man guilty of hit-and-run charges

Brian Roy Macgregor, 45, of 2068 Muriel Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run with minor personal injury and hit-and-run involving property damage.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended to one year of probation in late May.

She also ordered him to pay restitution, stipulating that his probation may end upon full payment.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Macgregor’s charge of failing to give information and render aid in the Jan. 1, 2021 incident.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Antonio Kareem Jacques, 40, of 517 Cedar Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Goodstein sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She gave him credit for having already served 21 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and attend Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous twice weekly.