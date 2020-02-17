Orangeburg man guilty of helping cousin after bank robbery

An Orangeburg man has admitted to helping his cousin after the relative robbed a bank.
William Faybien Givens Jr., 23, of 1091 Dunham Street, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Givens to 90 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. Dickson is allowing him to serve time on weekends.
Givens also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of first-offense possession of ecstasy.
John Albert Green, 33, of 1430 Beason Road, Orangeburg, robbed S.C. State Credit Union at 1081 Boulevard Street on Feb. 22, 2019. Green is serving an eight-year prison sentence for entering a bank with intent to steal.
After the robbery, Green’s cousins, Givens and Angelina Douse, 21, both of the same address, along with Green’s brother Mark Green, 30, of 2889 Rosedale Drive, were accused of going into sheds and under houses a few blocks away from the bank. Authorities claimed they were searching for a gun and cash.
Mark Green’s charge of accessory remains pending.
Douse pleaded guilty to accessory in August 2019.
In other pleas:
• Chlore Germaine Isaac, 31, of 1449 Park Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
A grand jury indicted her on her original charge of first-offense third-degree burglary.
Dickson sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He gave her credit for having already served 21 days in jail.
He also ordered her to pay restitution.
As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Isaac’s charges of malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 but less than $10,000; grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and criminal conspiracy.
At her preliminary hearing, a judge dismissed her charge of second-degree burglary.
• Tasha E. Gavin, 40, of Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance, namely the immediate precursor, or ephedrine, pseudoephedrine or phenylpropanolamine.
A grand jury indicted her on her original charge of theft of a controlled substance.
Dickson sentenced her to six months in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He also ordered her to pay $3,022.46 in restitution to CVS Pharmacy.
He stipulated that her probation term may end early if she pays all court fines, fees, costs and restitution.
• Etta Catherine Woods, 67, of 126 Coneross Bluff Road, Blackville, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10.
A grand jury indicted her on the original charge of second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10.
Dickson sentenced her to time served.
