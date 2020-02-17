Orangeburg man guilty of helping cousin after bank robbery

A grand jury indicted her on her original charge of first-offense third-degree burglary.

Dickson sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

He gave her credit for having already served 21 days in jail.

He also ordered her to pay restitution.

As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Isaac’s charges of malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 but less than $10,000; grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and criminal conspiracy.

At her preliminary hearing, a judge dismissed her charge of second-degree burglary.

• Tasha E. Gavin, 40, of Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance, namely the immediate precursor, or ephedrine, pseudoephedrine or phenylpropanolamine.

A grand jury indicted her on her original charge of theft of a controlled substance.

Dickson sentenced her to six months in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered her to pay $3,022.46 in restitution to CVS Pharmacy.