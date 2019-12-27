Donald Ashley Iriel, 41, of 1736 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
He gave Iriel credit for having already served 232 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Dickson stipulated that Iriel may request early termination of probation after 18 months.
He also required Iriel to complete substance abuse counseling.
He further stipulated the court has a “zero tolerance” toward any future violations. If Iriel faces any violations while he’s on probation, law enforcement is to take him into custody pending a hearing.
Iriel’s charge stems from a western Orangeburg County burglary on March 2, 2019. A homeowner reported someone stole power tools, hand tools and competition compound bows, arrows and accessories.
His indictment accuses him of harboring or aiding felons “to escape detection, arrest, punishment or otherwise avoid the consequences of the crime by means of concealing items stolen during their crime and/or concealing evidence and/or information of defendants’ guilt.”
Kayla Hope Traxler, 24, of 4585 Bamberg Road, Cope, pleaded guilty on Aug. 28 to violent second-degree burglary and possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base.
Prosecutors dismissed the charge of grand larceny.
Dickson sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to 90 days of weekend time in jail and two years of probation.
A third co-defendant, Keith Dargan Oliver Jr., 37, of 429 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, remains at the jail on the charges of grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more and violent second-degree burglary.
His charges are pending.
In other reports:
• Kevonta Johnson, 20, of 275 Sellers Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Stevie Antoine Moore, 58, of 127 Scarlet Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He also ordered Moore to complete a batterer’s treatment program.
He stipulated that when Moore completes the program, his probation may end early.
He’s prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Lorenzeo Lamont Demore, 35, of 2228 Russell Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to register as a sex offender.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Calvin Shannon, 31, of 204 Compton Court, Vance, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced him to time served of 152 days in jail.
• John Russell Way, 43, of 1954 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He stipulated that Way’s probation may end early upon the completion of a batterer’s treatment program.
Way is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• James Christopher Horne, 43, of 2572 Bull Swamp Road, North, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to probation for one year.
He stipulated that Horne’s probation term may end early upon the completion of a batterer’s treatment program.
Horne is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Thomas Alonzo Dunn III, 37, of 6549 Five Chop Road, Santee, pleaded guilty third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
He stipulated that Dunn’s probation term may end early upon the completion of a batterer’s treatment program.
Dunn is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Herbert Lynelle Walker, 32, of 617 Casa Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under the influence with .10 or less blood alcohol concentration.
Dickson sentenced him to prison for one year and a fine of $2,100, suspended to five days in jail and a fine of $1,100.
He gave Walker credit for having already served two days there.
Walker has until Jan. 31, 2020 to pay all court fees, fines and costs.
A grand jury indicted Walker on the charge of third-offense driving under the influence with .10 or less blood alcohol concentration.
As a result of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Walker’s additional charge of second-offense driving under the influence with .10 or less blood alcohol concentration.
• Thaddius Tyrone Stack, 33, of 408 Main Street, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He gave Stack credit for having already served two days in jail.
At a preliminary hearing, a judge dismissed Stack’s charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana within close proximity to a school.
