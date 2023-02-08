A 22-year-old Orangeburg man is in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic violence, criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more.

Davonta Latrell Charley was originally charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, but pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence instead.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced him to six years in prison. After Charley serves three years, the remainder of his term will be suspended to two years of probation.

Taylor gave Charley credit for having already served 83 days in jail.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Jerrmel Smoot, 46, of 131 Thyme Lane, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine.

Taylor sentenced him to six months in jail, provided that after he served one day, the remainder of his term would be suspended to probation for three years.

Smoot was given credit for having already served one day in jail.

Taylor also ordered Smoot to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Pelham Deluv Summers, 34, of 410 Bedford Avenue, North, pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Taylor sentenced him to 134 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served that time there.

• Cameron Ali Thrower, 22, of 2281 Toney Bay Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him to one year in prison, provided that after he served one day, the remainder of his term would be suspended to six months of probation.

Taylor gave him credit for having already served one day in jail.

• James Andrew Watkins, 31, of 711 Mels Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one day. He gave Watkins credit for having already served one day in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Watkins’ charge of trespassing.

• Shakema Monique White, 26, of 716 Mels Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery.

Taylor sentenced her to 10 years in prison, provided that after she served 1,197 days, the remainder of her term would be suspended to three years of probation.

He gave White credit for having already served 1,197 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed White’s charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and second-degree assault and battery.

• Montario James Williams, 43, of 901 B Raiford Lane, Florence, pleaded guilty to habitual traffic offender DUS.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for three years, provided that after he served one day, the remainder of his term would be suspended to two years of probation. Taylor gave him credit for having already served one day in jail.

• Harry L. Wolfe, 58, of 111 Bruce Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to four or subsequent offense of DUI/refused test.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for three years, provided that after he serves 60 days or pays a $3,800 fee, the remainder of his term would be suspended to three years of probation.

He also ordered Wolfe to complete substance abuse counseling.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of second-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.

• Vanessa Murray, 27, of 189 Lauderdale Road, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.

Taylor sentenced her to seven days in jail and gave her credit for having already served that time there.

Prosecutors dismissed her charge of unlawful neglect of a child.

• Rufus Shannon Wilson, 34, of 216 Lake Marion Lane Lot 8, Vance, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to 73 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served 23 days there.