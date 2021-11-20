Orangeburg man guilty of domestic violence

Najee R. Oliver, 25, of 1477 Von Oshen Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

A grand jury indicted Oliver on his original charge of first-degree domestic violence.

As part of Oliver’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of third-degree assault and battery.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced him to prison for two years, suspended to probation for 18 months.

She gave Oliver credit for having already spent two days in jail.

She further ordered Oliver to undergo random drug/alcohol testing, complete a domestic violence intervention program and not to have any contact with the victim.

Oliver is not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Joseph Barnes, 50, of 439 Watersferry Road, North, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Murphy ordered him to pay a fine of $100 and all court fees within 30 days or report to jail for 90 days.

She gave Barnes credit for having already served 30 days in jail.

Barnes is not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.

• Ira Navada Grainger, 48, of 304 Piney Grove Road, Cross, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Murphy granted Grainger a conditional discharge of probation for one year, stipulating that if Grainger doesn’t comply with the terms then she’ll face further sentencing.

• Marion Riley Jr., 57, of 544 Sunnyside Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced him to 90 days of time served in jail.

She gave him credit for having already served 96 days there.

A grand jury indicted Riley on his original charge of second-degree domestic violence.

As part of Riley’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Riley is not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.

• Quentin L. Elmore, 30, of 5165 Five Chop Road, Cameron, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light.

Murphy sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to probation for one year.

She gave Elmore credit for having already served two days in jail.

As part of Elmore’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed charges of first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation and second-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.

• Janiya Myasia Brown, 20, of 152 Laquinta Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced her to six months in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

Goodstein gave her credit for having already spent two days in jail.

She further ordered Brown to complete her GED and stipulated that her probation term will end if she earns the diploma first.

She ordered Brown to also attend Vocational Rehabilitation or Job Corps.

As part of Brown’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charges of first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, operating a vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate and first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.