Donovan Patrick Keitt, 42, of various addresses in Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree domestic violence during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison. After he serves two years, the remainder of his term will be suspended to four years of probation.

She gave Keitt credit for having already served 265 days in jail.

Three counts of third-degree domestic violence and an additional count of second-degree domestic violence were dismissed.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Malik Hakeem Jones, 27, of 510 Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Murphy sentenced him to pay a $100 fine or report to jail for 30 days.

She gave him credit for having already served three days in jail.

The following charges were dismissed: providing false information to law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

• John R. Lovett Jr., 45, of 413 Zanark Drive, Columbia, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Murphy sentenced him to two years in prison.

She gave him credit for having already served 162 days in jail.

• Jessie Quinton McKnight, 26, of 8439 Dorchester Road, Charleston, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Murphy sentenced him one year of probation.

She also ordered him to obtain his GED, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

His charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen pistol were dismissed.

• Yasmine Padgett, 26, of 1374 Maedrine Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Murphy sentenced her to three years in prison, provided that after she served 330 days, the remainder of her term would be suspended to one year of probation.

She gave Padgett credit for having already served her jail term.

She also ordered Padgett to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Joseph Guy Pearson, 50, of 135 E. E. Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-offense DUI less than .10 and one count of third or subsequent offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI.

Murphy sentenced him to pay a $1,100 fine or spend one year in prison, provided that after he serves 64 days, the remainder of his term will be suspended to one year of probation.

She gave him credit for having already spent 64 days in jail.

She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

The following charges were dismissed: first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, transporting alcohol with a broken seal, operating a vehicle with incorrectly displayed license plate, operating a vehicle on a highway without registration and license due to delinquency, seatbelt violation and habitual traffic offender status.

• Lindsay Emanuel Smith, 33, of 500 Fletcher Street Apt. 733, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced him to jail for 90 days, suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered him to obtain his GED, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.