Orangeburg man guilty of damaging vehicles for catalytic converters

A 50-year-old Orangeburg man discovered with a load of catalytic converters has pleaded guilty to five counts of malicious injury to property for the purpose of obtaining nonferrous metals valued less than $5,000.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Jerry Randall Black, 50, of 204 Straight Drive, to three years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
Dickson gave Black credit for having already served 83 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Black’s charges of four counts of transporting or possessing stolen nonferrous metals, three counts of possession of implements capable of being used in a crime, three counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of petit larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.
His co-defendant, Michael Carl Kemmerlin, 39, of 150 Deer Park Road, is facing the same charges. Kemmerlin’s charges are pending.
Warrants allege that Black confessed to the crimes at the time of his arrest and accused Kemmerlin of acting with him.
Their charges stem from an April 27 traffic stop, when the S.C. Highway Patrol attempted to make a stop on a Ford Ranger for an alleged seatbelt violation. The truck turned off North Road and onto Hampton Street.
Inside the Ford Ranger, investigators allegedly found multiple catalytic converters, an electric saw, blades and other tools that can be used to steal converters.
The converters can range in value from $200 to $1,000 each.
The cost to repair vehicles damaged in this manner is estimated to start around $1,000.
In other guilty pleas:
• Anthony Haynes, 30, of 1379 Crab Apple Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty first-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison. He was given credit for serving 123 days in jail.
A grand jury indicted Haynes on his original charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence instead.
• Whitney Nicole Robinson, 32, of 115 Song Sparrow Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony for neglecting in reporting a crime.
Dickson sentenced Robinson to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
A grand jury indicted Robinson on her original charge of accessory after the fact to murder, but she pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony instead.
As part of Robinson’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charge of accessory before the fact to murder.
Robinson’s charges are connected to the Oct. 27, 2018 shooting death of Julio Abarca Minero, 34, of Geneva Road in Orangeburg.
• Ashley Sharell Ryant, 29, of 339 Gospel Hill Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced Ryant to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He stipulated Ryant’s probation term may end early after she pays restitution.
• Jessie Jamara Simmons, 30, of 232 Jensen Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence and violation of a court order of protection.
Dickson sentenced Simmons to prison for two years, suspended to two years of probation. He was given credit for having already served two days in jail.
As part of Simmons’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed an additional count of second-degree domestic violence.
