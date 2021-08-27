Orangeburg man guilty of damaging vehicles for catalytic converters

A 50-year-old Orangeburg man discovered with a load of catalytic converters has pleaded guilty to five counts of malicious injury to property for the purpose of obtaining nonferrous metals valued less than $5,000.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Jerry Randall Black, 50, of 204 Straight Drive, to three years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

Dickson gave Black credit for having already served 83 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Black’s charges of four counts of transporting or possessing stolen nonferrous metals, three counts of possession of implements capable of being used in a crime, three counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of petit larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.

His co-defendant, Michael Carl Kemmerlin, 39, of 150 Deer Park Road, is facing the same charges. Kemmerlin’s charges are pending.

Warrants allege that Black confessed to the crimes at the time of his arrest and accused Kemmerlin of acting with him.