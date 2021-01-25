Orangeburg man guilty of burglary

Dantravius Shykeim Pete, 24, of 149 Laquinta Drive, Orangeburg, has pleaded guilty to first-offense, third-degree burglary.
Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to three years of probation.
She gave Pete credit for having already served 66 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. She also ordered Pete to pay restitution, obtain his GED and not to have any contact with the victim.
Pete originally faced the charge of second-degree burglary.
In other, unrelated pleas:
• Kenneth Beason Jr., 34, of 913 Beason Road, pleaded guilty earlier this month to first-offense failure to stop for blue light and unlawful neglect of a child.
Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
She gave him credit for having already served 18 days in jail.
She also ordered him to successfully complete the requirements of the S.C. Department of Social Services and attend Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous once weekly.
She lifted a bench warrant and ordered Beason to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of child endangerment, committing certain vehicular offenses with a minor in the vehicle.
• Christina Michelle Lee Beason, 30, of 119 Sangria Circle, Cordova, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10 and first-offense possession of less than one gram of cocaine base.
Goodstein sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
She gave Beason credit for having already served 87 days in jail.
As part of her probation terms, Beason must complete substance abuse counseling at an in-patient treatment facility.
When she completes treatment, she’s required to attend Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous three times each week.
Beason is also required to pay $1,100 fee and undergo random drug/alcohol testing when she completes the treatment program.
Goodstein also ordered her to attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps.
As part of Beason’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped her charges of first-degree possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and first-offense driving under suspension.
