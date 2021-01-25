Orangeburg man guilty of burglary

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of child endangerment, committing certain vehicular offenses with a minor in the vehicle.

• Christina Michelle Lee Beason, 30, of 119 Sangria Circle, Cordova, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10 and first-offense possession of less than one gram of cocaine base.

Goodstein sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

She gave Beason credit for having already served 87 days in jail.

As part of her probation terms, Beason must complete substance abuse counseling at an in-patient treatment facility.

When she completes treatment, she’s required to attend Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous three times each week.

Beason is also required to pay $1,100 fee and undergo random drug/alcohol testing when she completes the treatment program.

Goodstein also ordered her to attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps.

As part of Beason’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped her charges of first-degree possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and first-offense driving under suspension.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.