Orangeburg man guilty of burglary, more

A 59-year-old Orangeburg man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to burglary and threatening the life of a public employee during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Arthur Robert Hughes, of 5030 Coburg Lane, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence less than .10, resisting arrest, threatening the life of a public employee and first-offense third-degree burglary.

Circuit Judge Diane S. Goodstein sentenced him to prison for 18 months, but gave him credit for having already served 237 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

She also ordered Hughes to be housed in the addiction treatment unit.

As part of Hughes’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Ondre Jamel Easterling, 45, of 118 Pops Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She also ordered Easterling to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

She gave Easterling credit for having already served two days in jail.

• Raven Christine Symone Hampton, 29, of 1507 Hebron Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence and malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less.

She was originally charged with malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 but pleaded guilty to malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less instead.

Goodstein sentenced her to prison for six months, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She ordered Hampton to pay restitution and gave her credit for time served.

• Raynard Ajamu Huggins, 33, of 113 Nugget Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to forgery no dollar amount given, financial identity fraud and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Goodstein sentenced him to seven years in prison, suspended to three years of probation and gave him credit him for having already served 385 days.

She ordered Huggins to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.