A 29-year-old Orangeburg man is serving time for multiple burglaries.

Torre Avante Webb, of 1065 Dempsey Street, pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree non-violent burglary and one count each of hit-and-run resulting in minor personal injury and third-degree burglary during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor sentenced Webb to 10 years in prison. After he serves 30 months, the remainder of his term will be suspended to five years of probation.

Taylor gave Webb credit for having already served 216 days in jail.

He also ordered Webb to complete substance abuse counseling.

Prosecutors dismissed Webb’s three charges of shoplifting valued $2,000 or less with enhancement.

In other recent court pleas:

• Clinton Miller, 61, of 162 Holland Street, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light, first-offense possession of cocaine and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison, provided after he serves 90 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to two years of probation.

He also ordered Miller to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Taylor gave Miller credit for having already served three days in jail. He’s allowing Miller to serve his time on weekends.

• Antwan D. Nelson, 25, of 134 Highpoint Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced Nelson to serve 90 days in jail, provided that after he serves one day, the remainder of his term will be suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Nelson credit for having already served one day in jail.

• Joshua Devon Pettus, 30, of 796 Henry Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery valued less than $10,000.

Taylor sentenced him to two years in prison, provided that after he served seven days in jail, the remainder of his term would be suspended to three years of probation.

He also ordered Pettus to pay restitution. He stipulated that Pettus’ probation term may end early once he pays all court fines, fees and restitution.

• Kalonji Nathaniel Reed, 27, of 325 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he serves 79 days, the remainder of his term will be suspended to two years of probation.

Taylor gave him credit for having already served 79 days in jail.

• Rebecca Lynn Sanders, 44, of 729 Peake Street, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary.

Taylor sentenced her to three years in prison, provided that after she serves 56 days, the remainder of her term will be suspended to two years of probation. Taylor gave her credit for having already served 56 days.

He also ordered Sanders to pay restitution.

Prosecutors dismissed her charges of grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more, malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less and criminal conspiracy.

• Everson Tremaine Simmons, 37, of 920 Nance Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of scheduled narcotic drugs.

Taylor sentenced him to 10 days in jail or a $100 fine.

• Jeyaunka Williams Singleton, 39, of 347 Wade Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to financial transaction card fraud valued more than $500 in a six-month period and second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced her to two years in prison, provided that after she serves 130 days, the remainder of her term will be suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Singleton credit for time served.