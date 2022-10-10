Orangeburg man guilty of attacking child’s mother

A 23-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence. The charged stemmed from an attack on his child’s mother.

Devonta Art Jefferson, of Jamison Avenue, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to two years of probation, by Circuit Judge Roger M. Young Sr. during a recent term of court.

Jefferson was given credit for having already served 207 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Young ordered Jefferson to complete anger management.

Jefferson’s charge stems from a Dec. 18, 2021 incident.

The mother of his then 1-year-old child accused Jefferson of punching her at the child’s birthday party.

An Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report states that the force of the punch was enough to “knock her to the floor, causing her to land on the baby.”

The report also claims Jefferson grabbed his AR-15 pistol from a bedroom, waved it around the room, pointed it at the child’s mother and then went to the back porch.

There, Jefferson allegedly fired seven rounds into the air “out of frustration” before he fled the scene.

He was originally charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, but pleaded guilty first-degree domestic violence instead.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• David Perry Amaker, 50, of 412 Oasis Lane, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Young sentenced him to prison for three years, suspended to 18 months of probation.

He gave Amaker credit for serving four days in jail.

He also ordered Amaker to complete substance abuse counseling.

Prosecutors dismissed Amaker’s charge of first-offense distribution of methamphetamine.

• James Lee Beason III, 26, of 115 Pontiac Lane, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and second-degree domestic violence.

Young sentenced him to jail for 83 days and gave him credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed Beason’s charges of child endangerment, third or subsequent driving under suspended license not suspended for DUI, first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving.

• Quinton Terrell Bookard, 31, of 1899 Northwood Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest.

Young sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Bookard credit for having already served 30 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Bookard’s charges of first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana and third or subsequent DUS, license not suspended for DUI.

• Davius Lamar Bryant Sr., 40, of 340 Tybee Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Young sentenced him to one day in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Cohlen Renard Davis, 43, of 977 Glover Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Young sentenced him to 24 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Jackie Ray Thompson, 52, of Middleton Street, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to prison for five years. After he serves three years, the remainder of his term will be suspended to one year of probation.

Dickson gave Thompson credit for having already served 385 days in jail.

• Riquan Tyrez Tyler-Corley, 24, of 74 Deer Meadow Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a scheduled drug.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for two years, suspended to 18 months of probation.

Dickson gave him credit for having already spent two days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Tyler-Corley’s charge of first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.