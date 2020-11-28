Orangeburg man guilty of assaulting officer

Randall J. Lawley, 46, of 343 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle with property damage, habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension and second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10.

Circuit Judge Robert Hood recently sentenced Lawley to five years in prison, suspended to three years of probation and a $1,100 fine.

Hood gave Lawley credit for having already served 233 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

As part of Lawley’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: first-offense operation of a vehicle without ignition interlock device, open container of beer or wine and giving false information to law enforcement.

In other pleas:

• Geonna Janesse Davis, 21, of 102 Summerlane Drive, Apt. 3, Santee, pleaded guilty to possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana.

Hood sentenced her to time served.

A grand jury indicted Davis on her original charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.