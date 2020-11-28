Orangeburg man guilty of assaulting officer

Randall J. Lawley, 46, of 343 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle with property damage, habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension and second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10.
Circuit Judge Robert Hood recently sentenced Lawley to five years in prison, suspended to three years of probation and a $1,100 fine.
Hood gave Lawley credit for having already served 233 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
As part of Lawley’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: first-offense operation of a vehicle without ignition interlock device, open container of beer or wine and giving false information to law enforcement.
In other pleas:
• Geonna Janesse Davis, 21, of 102 Summerlane Drive, Apt. 3, Santee, pleaded guilty to possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana.
Hood sentenced her to time served.
A grand jury indicted Davis on her original charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Instead of pleading guilty to the original charge, prosecutors allowed Davis to plead guilty to possession of 28 grams of marijuana.
• Jovanti Marquis Brown, 25, of 1027 Toney Bay Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Hood sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year or a $100 fine.
• Dimanche Sintell Clark, 38, of 1957 Camden Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Hood sentenced him to 90 days in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
He also ordered Clark to complete a batterer’s treatment program and stipulated that his probation may end early once he successfully finishes it.
• Dalron Elvin Williams, 37, of 875 White Sands Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Hood sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
He ordered Williams to complete a batterer’s treatment program on anger management.
He stipulated that Williams’ probation may end early once he completes the program.
• James Rudolph Pinckney, 60, of 1808 Poplar Hill Drive, Cross, pleaded guilty to reckless driving.
Hood sentenced him to 30 days in jail or a $200 fine.
A grand jury indicted Pinckney on his original charge of second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10, but prosecutors agreed to let Pinckney plead guilty to reckless driving instead.
• Diquan Rashad Mitchell, 22, of 131 Treno Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence and second-degree assault and battery.
Hood sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
He also ordered Mitchell to complete 80 hours of public service employment, undergo random alcohol/drug screening and complete anger management counseling.
The victim didn’t want to press charges against Mitchell for financial identity fraud, so prosecutors dropped that charge.
• Jennifer Nicole Jackson, 48, of 414 Quick Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure.
Hood sentenced her to time served of 49 days in jail. She’s not required to register as a sex offender.
Her charge stems from a Sept. 2, 2008 incident, according to her indictment.
• Chase Edwin Savell, 21, of 175A Moncks Corner Road, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Hood sentenced him to 90 days in jail or a $100 fine.
Savell also faced a charge of possession of a sawed-off shotgun, but prosecutors agreed to dismiss that charge due to a lack of evidence.
• Richard Lee Jackson, 30, of 423 Medford Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to forgery valued less than $10,000.
Hood sentenced him to time served of 84 days in jail.
• Devin Kentrell Jamison, 33, of 152 Newton Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence.
Hood sentenced him to seven years in prison, suspended to probation for three years.
Hood gave him credit for having already served 378 days in jail.
He ordered Jamison to complete a batterer’s treatment program and not to have any direct or indirect contact with the victim.
• Deontrel Lamar Simmons, 28, of 1284 Ashley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Hood sentenced him to one year in prison and gave him credit for having already served 211 days in jail.
As part of Simmons’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed an additional second-degree domestic violence charge.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.