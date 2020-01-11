A 49-year-old Orangeburg man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to assaulting both of his girlfriends.
Christopher Alex Addison, of 990 Glover Street, pleaded guilty last month to one count each of second-degree assault and battery and second-degree domestic violence.
Circuit Judge Bentley Price sentenced him to two years in prison. He gave Addison credit for having already served 157 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A grand jury indicted Addison on the charges of first-degree assault and battery and second-degree assault and battery.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of kidnapping.
Addison choked his girlfriend on Feb. 12 after reviewing her phone, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
He also assaulted a St. Matthews woman when he heard her talking on the phone on July 19.
The woman, who was his new girlfriend, told authorities she was speaking with her brother but Addison believed she may have been speaking with someone else.
She told police that Addison pushed her and then choked her three different times while also threatening to kill her, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
In other pleas:
• Jimmie Lee Briggman, 68, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.
Price sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to probation for five years.
He gave Briggman credit for having already served two days in jail.
Briggman must also be placed on the Central Registry of Child Abuse and Neglect.
Price stipulated that if Briggman complies with the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services sexual offender program and is successful, then he may be considered for termination from the Central Registry of Child Abuse and Neglect, if probation officers agree.
A grand jury initially indicted him on the charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.
The indictment accused him of touching a girl inappropriately.
• Raymond Heath Johnson Jr., 27, of 1115 Old Wiggins Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense ill-treatment of animals, in general, overworking.
Price sentenced him to time served of 37 days in jail.
• Teron Truewell, 42, of 350 Elliott Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of molly.
You have free articles remaining.
Price sentenced him to time served.
• Stanley Marion Simpson, 62, of 208 Sellers Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to shoplifting with enhancement valued at $2,000 or less.
Price sentenced him to time served of 67 days.
According to his indictment, Simpson stole a Wahl trimmer, Ambi cocoa butter and two containers of Ambi fade cream-oily from Dollar General on April 17.
• De’Mario Edwann Singleton, 26, of 2727 Felderville Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Price sentenced him to six years in prison, suspended to one year.
His probation term may end early after he completes a batterer’s treatment program.
Singleton is not allowed to possess any ammunition or firearms for the next three years.
• Tremaine Ja Vonte Hoover, 21, of 401 East 3rd North Street, Summerville, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun and first-offense possession with intent to distribute MDMA.
Price sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed two years, suspended to two years of probation.
He stipulated that Hoover’s probation may end after one year if he doesn’t commit any major violations.
As part of Hoover’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of possession with intent to distribute MDMA within close proximity of a school.
• Isiah Frazier, 46, of 212 Jammal Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Price sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to probation for two years.
He gave Frazier credit for having already served 56 days in jail.
Price stipulated that Frazier’s probation term may end after one year if he completes an anger management class.
Frazier is not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Frazier’s charges of first-degree burglary and kidnapping.
• Rashard Daiquan Alcott McClon, 22, of 1360 Cleckley Boulevard, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of ecstasy and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Price sentenced him to time served.
• Dalonta Jamall Hayward, 28, of 609 Maple Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary.
Price sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He ordered Hayward to pay restitution and stipulated that if he pays it in full, the probation term will be reduced to six months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.