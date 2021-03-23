Orangeburg man guilty of assault, drug charges

An Orangeburg man accused of shooting someone in the leg has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery and first-offense possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.
Dekwaon Tyree Hilliard, 25, of 1108 Judicial Circle, Orangeburg, was sentenced this month under the Youth Offender Act to no more than five years, suspended to four years of probation.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson ordered him to obtain his GED, maintain employment and not have any negative contact with law enforcement.
A grand jury indicted Hilliard on his original charges of trafficking in crack cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 28 grams and attempted murder. Instead, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and first-degree assault and battery.
As part of Hilliard’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed charges of first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and two counts of possession of narcotic drugs.
In other reports:
• A 50-year-old Eutawville man pleaded guilty to first-offense, third-degree burglary and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Roy Wilson Roberts, of 125 Chokeberry Circle, was sentenced to four years in prison, suspended to five years of probation. He was given credit for serving one day at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Dickson also ordered him to pay restitution.
As part of Roberts’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of criminal conspiracy.
His plea was connected to a 2019 theft on Chokeberry Circle. A power washer and an EZ-GO golf cart were stolen. The items were valued at $8,550.
Roberts and four co-defendants were charged in a rash of burglaries on Chokeberry Circle.
His co-defendants’ charges remain pending.
• Reginald Lamont Brown, 37, of 1866 Veterans Road, Williston, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of narcotics, specifically ecstasy, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
A grand jury indicted Brown on his original charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, but he pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of narcotics instead.
As part of Brown’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a charge of first-offense possession of one ounce of marijuana.
• Alonzo Dantzler Jr., 58, of 583 Seawright Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration less than .10 and second-offense driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI.
Dickson sentenced him to a $200 fine or 45 days in jail.
Prosecutors dismissed Dantzler’s charge of threatening the life of a public official at the request of a state trooper.
As part of Dantzler’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of habitual traffic offender.
