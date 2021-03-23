Orangeburg man guilty of assault, drug charges

An Orangeburg man accused of shooting someone in the leg has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery and first-offense possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Dekwaon Tyree Hilliard, 25, of 1108 Judicial Circle, Orangeburg, was sentenced this month under the Youth Offender Act to no more than five years, suspended to four years of probation.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson ordered him to obtain his GED, maintain employment and not have any negative contact with law enforcement.

A grand jury indicted Hilliard on his original charges of trafficking in crack cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 28 grams and attempted murder. Instead, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and first-degree assault and battery.

As part of Hilliard’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed charges of first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and two counts of possession of narcotic drugs.

In other reports:

• A 50-year-old Eutawville man pleaded guilty to first-offense, third-degree burglary and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.