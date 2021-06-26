Orangeburg man guilty of assault charges

A 22-year-old Orangeburg man is serving a 13-month probation sentence after he pleaded guilty to two assault charges: third-degree assault and battery by mob and first-degree assault and battery.

Kendall Tyron Dickson, of 243 Rome Street, pleaded guilty in early June before Circuit Judge Daniel Hall.

Hall sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year, suspended to 13 months of probation.

Dickson originally faced the charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.

As part of Dickson’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less, first-degree burglary, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Tenelle Lawson, 41, of 111 Riverwalk Way, Irmo, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Hall sentenced her to time served.