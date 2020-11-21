Orangeburg man guilty of assault and battery

• Kenneth Jerome Youmans Jr., 34, of 1206 Third St., Newberry, pleaded guilty to an enhanced charge of receiving stolen goods and first-offense possession of scheduled narcotics, specifically methamphetamine/heroin.

Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, giving him credit for having already served 106 days in jail.

According to Youmans’ indictment, he received a stolen 2007 Volkswagen Jetta.

Youmans also faced a charge of second-degree assault and battery, but prosecutors dropped the charge because the victim died prior to the case closing.

• Rebecca Andrews Borowski, 39, of 1026 South Fork Road, Manning, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10 but less than .16.

Dickson sentenced her to one year in prison and a $2,500 fine. After she serves 30 days in an inpatient treatment program at Turning Point and pays a $1,000 fine, the sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.

A grand jury indicted Borowski on her original charge of fourth-offense or greater driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .16 or more. Borowski pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.