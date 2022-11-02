Orangeburg man guilty of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of minor

A 34-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to S.C. Attorney General’s Office Communications Director Robert Kittle.

David Austin Gillespie, of 3328 Timberline Drive, entered his guilty plea at the Orangeburg County Courthouse before Circuit Judge DeAndrea Benjamin.

Benjamin sentenced him to eight years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

Kittle said Gillespie also forfeited his seized devices and registered as a sex offender.

Gillespie was 27 in July 2015 when the S.C. Attorney General’s Office charged him with 11 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

As part of his plea agreement, Gillespie pleaded to a single count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and the second-degree exploitation of a minor charges were dropped.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division investigators claimed Gillespie was involved in sending child pornography via file sharing on a computer. SLED is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Kittle said Gillespie’s trial was set for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a backlog of cases. Gillespie’s case had recently been scheduled to go to trial, but he decided to plead guilty instead.