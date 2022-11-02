 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick top story

Orangeburg man guilty of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of minor

  • 0

Apple has unveiled plans to scan iPhones for images of child sexual abuse. The news has received plaudits from child protection groups, but security researchers have raised some concerns. Security researchers are worried that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. The new tool is called “neuralMatch” and will scan images before they are uploaded to iCloud. If the tool detects child sexual abuse, the image will be reviewed by a human. If the image is confirmed to be child pornography, the user’s account will be disabled. Apple will also notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Apple also plans to scan user’s encrypted messages for sexually explicit content as a child safety measure.

A 34-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to S.C. Attorney General’s Office Communications Director Robert Kittle.

David Austin Gillespie, of 3328 Timberline Drive, entered his guilty plea at the Orangeburg County Courthouse before Circuit Judge DeAndrea Benjamin.

Benjamin sentenced him to eight years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

Kittle said Gillespie also forfeited his seized devices and registered as a sex offender.

Gillespie was 27 in July 2015 when the S.C. Attorney General’s Office charged him with 11 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

As part of his plea agreement, Gillespie pleaded to a single count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and the second-degree exploitation of a minor charges were dropped.

People are also reading…

S.C. Law Enforcement Division investigators claimed Gillespie was involved in sending child pornography via file sharing on a computer. SLED is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Kittle said Gillespie’s trial was set for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a backlog of cases. Gillespie’s case had recently been scheduled to go to trial, but he decided to plead guilty instead.

David Austin Gillespie

Gillespie

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Meteor showers, planets and a total lunar eclipse set to light up the November skies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News