Orangeburg man guilty in shooting

An Orangeburg man admitted he shot a man in 2015.
Gregory Wilson Lee, 53, of Slab Landing Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty earlier this month to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
He gave Lee credit for the time he’s served at the Orangeburg County Detention Center since Aug. 31, 2019.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Lee shot and injured the man during a May 28, 2015 incident.
In other guilty pleas:
• Christopher Lee Howell, 33, of 1575 Windsor Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance, specifically eutylone.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Sharonda Benjamin, 31, of 2794 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive.
Dickson sentenced her to time served.
As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: petit larceny, malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less and two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
• Lyndie Marshelle Walling, 31, of 144 Grove Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less in a six-month period.
Dickson sentenced her to one year in prison, suspended to 30 months of probation.
He gave her credit for having already served 60 days in jail.
He also ordered her to pay restitution, obtain or attempt to obtain her GED and comply with all substance abuse treatment.
As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of obtaining goods under false pretenses.
• Kenneth Derwell Barr, 41, of 108 Alpine Court, Denmark, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail or a $100 fine.
• Edward Haynes, 39, of 433 Sellers Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine.
Dickson sentenced him to 18 months in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
He gave Haynes credit for serving eight days in jail.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charges of possession of a firearm or weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school.
• William C. Crosby, 41, of 120 Crosby Street, Cordova, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $2,000 but less than $10,000 and first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Dickson sentenced him to 18 months in prison and gave him credit for already serving 162 days in jail.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more.
• Marshall Bernard Felder, 29, of 143 Cold Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to threatening the life of a public official.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
