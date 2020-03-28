Orangeburg man guilty in shooting

• Lyndie Marshelle Walling, 31, of 144 Grove Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less in a six-month period.

Dickson sentenced her to one year in prison, suspended to 30 months of probation.

He gave her credit for having already served 60 days in jail.

He also ordered her to pay restitution, obtain or attempt to obtain her GED and comply with all substance abuse treatment.

As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of obtaining goods under false pretenses.

• Kenneth Derwell Barr, 41, of 108 Alpine Court, Denmark, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail or a $100 fine.

• Edward Haynes, 39, of 433 Sellers Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine.

Dickson sentenced him to 18 months in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

He gave Haynes credit for serving eight days in jail.