Orangeburg man guilty in shooting

A 50-year-old Orangeburg man is guilty of shooting at another man.

Jonathan J. Belliveau, of 713 Sprinkle Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery and first-offense possession of less than one gram of cocaine during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Belliveau was originally charged with attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.

Circuit Judge Thomas Hughston sentenced Belliveau to prison for five years, provided that after he served one month, his term would be suspended to five years of probation.

He gave Belliveau credit for having already served one month at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Hughston also noted that Belliveau is not ordered to pay restitution.

Prosecutors dismissed Belliveau’s charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Belliveau’s charges stem from a Dec. 12, 2021 incident at a Tee Vee Road home near Elloree.

A man claimed he was sleeping in his bedroom when he heard someone attempting to enter his back door, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The man walked toward the door and heard someone yelling and cursing from the back porch.

The person on the porch fired a shot through the door, but the man inside the home wasn’t hit.

As he attempted to retreat to his bedroom, someone shot at the man through the living room window.

That time, the man was struck in the arm by buckshot.

He heard a vehicle leave the yard. He then wrapped his arm and went back to bed.

He didn’t have a phone and couldn’t call for help.

A friend of the injured man checked on him at noon and took him to the Reginal Medical Center for treatment.

The injured man and Belliveau had an ongoing dispute over a woman, according to Inv. Andy Hayes of the sheriff’s office.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Christopher Bradley, 54, of 71 Sleepy Drive, Council, N.C. pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more.

Hughston sentenced him to prison for three years provided that after he served one day, the remainder of the term would be suspended to five years of probation.

He gave Bradley credit for having already served one day.

Hughston also indicated that Bradley is not required to pay restitution.

• Richard Brooks, 38, of 914 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less and third-degree domestic violence.

Hughston sentenced him to jail for 90 days, provided that after he serves one day, the remainder of his term would be suspended to one year of probation.

The judge gave Brooks credit for having already served one month in jail.