Orangeburg man guilty in rock attack on woman

An Orangeburg man has been sentenced to prison for attacking a woman with a rock.

Tanarious Tyquell Dash, 21, of 179 Highpoint Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature during a recent term of court.

Circuit Judge R. Markley Dennis sentenced him to 15 years in prison, but ordered him to serve seven years in prison.

Dennis gave him credit for having already served 412 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Dash was accused of using a large rock to strike a woman in the head outside of a Rivelon Road home in Orangeburg on Feb. 16, 2021.

The woman underwent treatment for multiple injuries.

In other reports:

• Amanda Bethany DiFino, 37, of 118 Cobb Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense, third-degree burglary.

Dennis sentenced her to prison for three years, suspended to 18 months of probation.

He also ordered her to undergo random drug/alcohol testing. He stipulated that her probation term may end after six months if her probation officer recommends it.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of malicious injury to real property with damage valued at $2,000 or less and grand larceny valued at least $2,000 but less than $10,000.

• Felicia Lashea Dixon, 27, of 1203 Judicial Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

Dennis sentenced her to 90 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center and gave her credit for time served.

She was originally charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature but pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.

• Eddie Dontrel Drayton, 31, of 418 Sunnyfield Drive, Williston, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence.

Dennis sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years of probation, stipulating that the probation term may not be shortened.

Dennis gave Drayton credit for having already served 347 days in jail.

Dennis also ordered Drayton not to commit any violations of his probation and to undergo additional counseling as necessary.

• TyRik Linnard Jacquez Gaffney, 23, of 228 Seminole Street SW, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and battery.

He was originally charged with three counts of attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and battery instead.

Dennis sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: criminal conspiracy, the third count of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

• Na’Quan Ha’Kim Giden, 25, of 153 Davis Terrace, St. George, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Dennis sentenced him to one day in jail, giving him credit for time served.