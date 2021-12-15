Orangeburg man guilty in robbery, shooting

An Orangeburg County jury convicted Talliferro Shannanthony Butler II of armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature on Tuesday, according to 1st Circuit Deputy Solicitor Tommy Scott.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced the 32-year-old Orangeburg man to 30 years in prison for armed robbery and 20 years for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The sentences are to run concurrently, which means Butler’s sentence is 30 years total.

“We appreciate the Orangeburg County jury for listening to the evidence and rendering a verdict that brings some closure to the victims,” Scott said.

Scott dismissed Butler’s other charges of conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A grand jury indicted Butler on his original charge of attempted murder, but a jury found him guilty of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature instead.

One of Butler’s two co-defendants, Ja’Mon Tyreke Keitt, 22, of 7006 Sonja Drive, Clover, reached a plea deal with prosecutors a few months ago, Scott said.

Scott expects Keitt to be sentenced in the coming days.

Charges against Brandon Sterling Thompson, 34, of 119 Ataria Street, Orangeburg, remain pending. His charges include: attempted murder, armed robbery, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a Nov. 8, 2020 incident at a Landfill Road home.

A man told deputies that he was shooting dice at his cousin’s Landfill Road home, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Butler, Keitt and Thompson were also inside of the home and watching a game on television, investigators claim.

After the dice game, the man went outside and spoke with a friend.

The man said Butler approached and put a gun to his head, Scott said.

The man and Butler got into a tussle over the gun, when Butler yelled for a co-defendant to shoot the man, Scott said.

The man attempted to run away, but one of the suspects allegedly shot him in the left side.

Butler and Keitt pointed a gun at the man’s friend and robbed him of $4,700 in cash.

The friend was not physically injured.

The friend drove the injured man to the hospital and reported the incident to law enforcement.

Butler’s trial began on Monday and ended on Tuesday, Scott said.

He noted the jury deliberated for approximately two hours before rendering a verdict.

The maximum sentences Keitt and Thompson face are 30 years in prison, each.

